Lisa Vanderpump is keeping it real! The reality star stopped by Access Daily to chat about the new season of "Vanderpump Rules," which airs Jan. 7 on Bravo. "What's different about this season is the fact as the original cast grow up, you see they start seeing things that I have seen for years. They kind of suddenly they are not as tolerant with each other," Lisa told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. Lisa, who confirmed that she still "feels good" about leaving "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," also shares her advice to the show's new cast members.

