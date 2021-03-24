Also available on the nbc app

Lisa Vanderpump is getting overserved! The reality star stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about her new E! show, "Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump." The "RHOBH" alum also revealed if she will be on Bravo's new "Real Housewives" all-stars spinoff and gave an update on her restaurants Pump and Tom Tom. Plus, Lisa gushed about the new "Vanderpump Rules" babies!

Appearing: