Lisa Vanderpump is grateful that a car crash into her West Hollywood, Calif., restaurant PUMP didn't turn out any worse. "There was somebody sitting in that patio 20 minutes before, so thank god, thank god. There was a young lady who had a few grazes and minor little cuts and everything, but it could have been a tragedy," she told Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. The crash happened when a vehicle lost control after being cut off and plowed into the restaurant's glass patio. Lisa also revealed if the scary incident would become a plot point in the upcoming season of "Vanderpump Rules."

