Lisa Vanderpump chatted with Access Hollywood about her new show, "Vanderpump Dogs," which premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Peacock. The former "RHOBH" star shared why the reality show is a passion project and promised that fans will love all of the heartwarming stories it has to offer. Lisa also opened up about losing her beloved dog Giggy and revealed that she gave him "mouth-to-mouth CPR" several times. Plus, the star teased the upcoming season of "Vanderpump Rules" and shared that the entire cast is more "mature."

