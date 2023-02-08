Lisa Vanderpump chatted with Access Hollywood at the premiere party of "Vanderpump Rules" and revealed what fans can expect from the new season. Lisa also revealed if she would return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," admitting, "It was such an unpleasant situation for me … it's hard to know if you ever would want to jump back into something that really hurt you." "Vanderpump Rules" premieres on Bravo Feb. 8.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight