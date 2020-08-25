Also available on the nbc app

Lisa Vanderpump joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez to chat about her new podcast "All Things Vanderpump," which will be available this fall. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum shared what fan can expect from the new project, including the possibility of having Mario come on to chat! Lisa also revealed how she feels about turning the big six-o next month. Plus, the reality star shared her thanks for the support Vanderpump Dogs has received during the pandemic.

