Lisa Vanderpump Gets Candid Over 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Exit: 'It Got Too B**chy'

Lisa Vanderpump gets candid with Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about her decision to leave Bravo's hit show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The reality star also reveals what fans can expect from the new season of "Vanderpump Rules." Plus, Lisa, who has helped rescue over 1300 dogs since 2017 with The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, introduces a couple of sweet pups that are up for adoption.

