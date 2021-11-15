Lisa Rinna's mother Lois has passed away at the age of 93. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news about her grandmother. "My guardian angel for the rest of time... I love you so much my Lolo. You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me... you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything," the model wrote.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight