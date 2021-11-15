Main Content

Lisa Rinna's Mom Lois Passes Away At 93: 'Heaven Has A New Angel'

11/15/21

Lisa Rinna's mother Lois has passed away at the age of 93. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news about her grandmother. "My guardian angel for the rest of time... I love you so much my Lolo. You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me... you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything," the model wrote.

