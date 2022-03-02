Main Content

Lisa Rinna's Husband Harry Hamlin Gets Candid About Their Steamy Sex Life After 25 Years Of Marriage

Harry Hamlin isn't keeping it PG when talking about his sex life with Lisa Rinna. The 70-year-old actor sat down with Andy Cohen for Interview magazine to talk about his career, but things ended up getting a little more personal. Andy said he loved that Harry thanked Lisa "for all the great sex" at the end of his 2010 memoir, but when asked if that statement is still true 12 years later, Harry confirmed that the passion hasn't gone anywhere. "Of course it is, Andy! We're still married," he teased.

