Main Content

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Fires Back At Garcelle Beauvais For 'Body-Shaming'

CLIP08/14/20

Lisa Rinna's daughter is not here for anyone's comments about either of their bodies, or anyone else's! Amelia Gray Hamlin clapped back at her famous mom's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Garcelle Beauvais' on-air comments in which she expressed concern about Lisa's frequent dancing videos on social media and how they might affect Amelia in light of the 19-year-old's past eating disorder struggles.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.