Lisa Rinna's daughter is not here for anyone's comments about either of their bodies, or anyone else's! Amelia Gray Hamlin clapped back at her famous mom's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Garcelle Beauvais' on-air comments in which she expressed concern about Lisa's frequent dancing videos on social media and how they might affect Amelia in light of the 19-year-old's past eating disorder struggles.

