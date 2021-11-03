Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Reveals She Accidentally Overdosed On Prescription Drugs

CLIP11/03/21
Also available on the nbc app

Delilah Belle Hamlin is telling her story. Lisa Rinna's eldest daughter took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a lengthy video detailing her recent health struggles, which she says ultimately led to an accidental overdose. "I overdosed. I didn't mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital," she shared.

Appearing:
Tags: Lisa Rinna, Daughter, delilah
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.