Delilah Belle Hamlin is telling her story. Lisa Rinna's eldest daughter took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a lengthy video detailing her recent health struggles, which she says ultimately led to an accidental overdose. "I overdosed. I didn't mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital," she shared.

