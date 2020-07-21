Also available on the NBC app

Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin isn't here for the haters! The model clapped back at an Instagram user who accused her of faking her eating disorder to get more air time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The 19-year-old posted a screenshot of the remark on her Instagram story and explained to followers that she usually doesn't bother giving negative comments public attention, but this one "really got to her" and she felt the need to set the record straight. Amelia added that "RHOBH" isn't even a priority for her, but rather her famous mom, who's been a full-time cast member from the start. According to Amelia, she wouldn't be on the show at all if it weren't for Lisa.

