Lisa Rinna 'Tried Really Hard' To Support Daughter Amelia Hamlin Dating Ex Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna is not one to bad-mouth Amelia Hamlin's ex-boyfriends. The 58-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Wednesday and was asked what was the worst thing she ever said about her daughter's ex Scott Disick. "You know, I've actually been quite nice about Scott Disick. And I would never say that out loud, anything. I might have thought things that weren't very good. Can I atone for my thoughts?" she said. A source told Access Hollywood that Scott and Amelia called it quits earlier this month after 11 months together. The insider also noted that Amelia was the one "who ended things."

