Lisa Rinna Says Scott Disick's DMs About Kourtney Kardashian Contributed To Amelia Gray Hamlin Split

Lisa Rinna is opening up for the first time in detail about her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's split from Scott Disick. The actress was on the 2nd part of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, where host Andy Cohen asked about Amelia's breakup and questioned if rumors of Scott allegedly DM'ing Younes Bendjima about their mutual ex Kourtney Kardashian had anything to do with it.

