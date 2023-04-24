Lisa Rinna joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about her new lip plumper from Rinna Beauty. The makeup mogul also gushed about her friendship with Jonah Hill, who she calls "the prophet," and his mission to help people receive therapy. When talking about possibly acting with Jonah, Lisa mentioned she would want to work on the HBO series "The White Lotus." "Anything from your mouth to God's ears, or Mike White's ears, why not?" Lisa said. Check out more from Rinna Beauty on Lisa’s website.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight