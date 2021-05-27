Also available on the nbc app

Lisa Rinna just wants her kids to be happy! During Kathy Hilton's intimate screening party of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Lisa revealed exclusively to Access Hollywood what she thinks about her daughter Amelia dating Scott Disick, sharing, "Here's what I have to say, as a mother you want your children happy period ... if my children are happy than I'm happy." Lisa also called out Garcelle Beauvais for not being real to her face and revealed if she has reached out to Denise Richards. Plus, the reality star shared if she would ever pose for Playboy again.

