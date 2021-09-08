Main Content

Lisa Rinna Gushes Over Husband Harry Hamlin: 'I Just Adore Him To The Moon & Back'

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are the ultimate proof that opposites attract! "We have nothing in common, like, absolutely nothing in common," the "RHOBH" star told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. "So, the fact that we come together and do what we do? It's hilarious, and it's so much fun. You know, I just adore him to the moon and back, and I'm so lucky." Lisa also revealed what it's been like to return to her soap opera roots in "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," which is streaming now on Peacock.

