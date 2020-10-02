Also available on the nbc app

Benjamin Keough has been laid to rest near his grandfather Elvis Presley. According to an announcement on the Facebook page of Graceland, the 27-year-old, who died by suicide in July, has been buried at his family's famed estate. "Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," the announcement read.

Appearing: