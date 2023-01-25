Main Content

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Thanks Fans For Support After Her Graceland Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother is grieving with gratitude. Navarone Garibaldi sent love to well wishers days after the late singer-songwriter's public memorial at Graceland, which he attended with his and Lisa's mom Priscilla Presley. In a selfie posted to his Instagram story on Tuesday, Navarone blew the camera a kiss and thanked followers for their support, writing that he's "so grateful for all of you." The post comes two weeks after Lisa Marie passed away at age 54.

