Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother is grieving with gratitude. Navarone Garibaldi sent love to well wishers days after the late singer-songwriter's public memorial at Graceland, which he attended with his and Lisa's mom Priscilla Presley. In a selfie posted to his Instagram story on Tuesday, Navarone blew the camera a kiss and thanked followers for their support, writing that he's "so grateful for all of you." The post comes two weeks after Lisa Marie passed away at age 54.