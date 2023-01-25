Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother is grieving with gratitude. Navarone Garibaldi sent love to well wishers days after the late singer-songwriter's public memorial at Graceland, which he attended with his and Lisa's mom Priscilla Presley. In a selfie posted to his Instagram story on Tuesday, Navarone blew the camera a kiss and thanked followers for their support, writing that he's "so grateful for all of you." The post comes two weeks after Lisa Marie passed away at age 54.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight