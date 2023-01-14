Lisa Marie Presley's family is continuing to mourn her sudden loss. The late singer-songwriter's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, paid tribute to her in an emotional Instagram post on Friday, saying he is "lost for words" over her death and that he's "sending love and prayers." Navarone shared a throwback photo of Lisa Marie as a young woman alongside him as a baby and acknowledged in his caption that he wishes "things had been different" between them. He and Lisa Marie were 19 years apart.

