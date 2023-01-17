Elvis Presley's granddaughters will inherit his iconic Graceland estate. Following the death of his only child, Lisa Marie Presley, a rep for the family confirmed the King of Rock 'n' Roll's famous Memphis, Tennessee mansion will benefit her three daughters, Riley Keough, and Finley and Harper Lockwood, a rep confirmed to NBC News. The "Jailhouse Rock" singer's property was passed down to his daughter after he died in 1977.

