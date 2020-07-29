Also available on the nbc app

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough will never forget her younger brother. The 31-year-old revealed on Instagram that she got Benjamin’s name tattooed on her collarbone following her sibling’s tragic death. Riley also mourned her loss in a heartbreaking post less than a week after Ben passed away. “Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me,” Riley wrote in part. “Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

