A ruling on the cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley has been delayed. According to a spokesperson for the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner, an autopsy on the late musician has been done but what caused her death hasn't been decided. "She was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred," the source said in a statement to NBC News. No word on when a ruling will be made, but according to TMZ an insider believes they are waiting on the results of toxicology tests.

