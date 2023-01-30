New details are reportedly coming out about Lisa Marie Presley’s health in the months leading up her death. Family sources told TMZ that the late star was reportedly on an extreme weight loss regimen and reportedly lost 40 to 50 pounds in the six weeks leading up to the Golden Globes. The late 54-year-old was also reportedly taking opioids again, family sources told TMZ. Access Hollywood has reached out to the Presley family for comment.

