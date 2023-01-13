Just days before Lisa Marie Presley's shocking death, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley gave a glimpse inside her day-to-day life. On Sunday, the 54-year-old marked what would have been Elvis' 88th birthday by making a trip to her family's iconic estate, Graceland, where she candidly spoke to a group of fans. "I keep saying you are the only people who can bring me out of the house. I'm not kidding. I love you back and that's why I'm here," she said.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight