Main Content

Lisa Marie Presley Told Fans She Hardly Ever Leaves Home Just Days Before Her Shocking Death

CLIP01/13/23

Just days before Lisa Marie Presley's shocking death, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley gave a glimpse inside her day-to-day life. On Sunday, the 54-year-old marked what would have been Elvis' 88th birthday by making a trip to her family's iconic estate, Graceland, where she candidly spoke to a group of fans. "I keep saying you are the only people who can bring me out of the house. I'm not kidding. I love you back and that's why I'm here," she said.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Lisa Marie Presley, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.