Main Content

Lisa Marie Presley Says Late Son Benjamin Would Have 'Absolutely Loved' 'Elvis' Movie

CLIP05/16/22

Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her late son Benjamin Keough. The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the upcoming film about her late father Elvis Presley. While reflecting on the biopic, she opened up about her enduring grief. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other three children gets my time and attention anymore," she shared.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Lisa Marie Presley, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.