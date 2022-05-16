Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her late son Benjamin Keough. The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the upcoming film about her late father Elvis Presley. While reflecting on the biopic, she opened up about her enduring grief. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other three children gets my time and attention anymore," she shared.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight