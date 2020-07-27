Also available on the nbc app

In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's son's death, her estranged husband is expressing concerns over her potentially relapsing. According to court documents obtained by the Blast, Michael Lockwood filed documents asking the court to strip the singer of primary custody of their 11-year-old twins due to "new and significant concern" over her sobriety. The filing comes ahead of the former couple's divorce and custody trial, which is set for August 3.

