Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest at Graceland. On Thursday, the 54-year-old was buried in the Meditation Garden next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, according to multiple media outlets. Her dad, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried at the Memphis home. A public memorial service will be held on the property's front lawn on Jan. 22.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight