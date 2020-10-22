Main Content

Lisa Marie Presley Honors Late Son Benjamin Keough With Emotional Birthday Tribute

Lisa Marie Presley is honoring her late son on what would have been his 28th birthday. The singer broke her silence on Benjamin Keough's death with an emotional Instagram tribute on Wednesday, sharing her grief in a lengthy caption alongside a throwback photo of Ben blowing out his candles. Lisa Marie reflected on what she loved most about Benjamin and how the pain of his loss is something she'll carry forever. "My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same," she wrote in part.

