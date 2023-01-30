Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams from the 1960s TV version of "The Addams Family," has died at 64. Her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday that the actress died of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure. "She went peacefully with both her daughters [Vanessa and Marianne] holding her hands," she told the outlet. Besides playing Wednesday Addams, she also starred in a recurring role on "As The World Turns" from 1980 to 1983.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight