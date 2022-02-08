How times have changed! Lisa Ling joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about her new show "Take Out With Lisa Ling" and discussed how "The View" has changed since she was a host. Lisa said, "It's changed so much. You know, when I did the show 20 years ago, it was really fun and it's definitely taken on a much more serious tone... And I really appreciate that." "Take Out With Lisa Ling" is streaming on HBO Max.

