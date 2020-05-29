Access
Lisa Kudrow Shares Fond Memory Of Late Fred Willard: 'He Was So Nice'

05/28/20
The new TV comedy "Space Force" marks the late Fred Willard's final onscreen performance. The comedic icon's recent passing struck many, including fellow "Space Force" star Lisa Kudrow, who had a special memory of his kindness. "I had just graduated college, and I was interviewing prospective students, and I interviewed his daughter. After it was done, he came out to say hello, and I couldn't believe it was him! I was such a huge fan, and he was so nice," she told Access Hollywood. Lisa also gushed over working with Steve Carell on the series, which hits Netflix on May 29.

lisa kudrow, Fred Willard, comedy, TV, Netflix, space force, steve carell, friends
