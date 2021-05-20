Main Content

Lisa Kudrow Says Her Son Loved Jennifer Aniston: 'He Would Fly Into Her Lap'

Was Lisa Kudrow’s own child more of a Rachel fan than a Phoebe fan? The actress reveals to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover that her now-23-year-old son loved Jennifer Aniston so much on “Friends” when he was a little boy that he would point to her on the TV screen and say “Mommy” and even "fly into her lap." Can Lisa spill any secrets about the upcoming “Friends” reunion, including celebrity guest stars like Lady Gaga? And, Lisa and her “HouseBroken” castmate Clea DuVall, who co-created the series, also share what makes their new animated show such a standout. “HouseBroken” premieres Memorial Day, May 31, on Fox.

