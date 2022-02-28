Main Content

Lisa Kudrow And Mira Sorvino Have Epic Romy And Michele Reunion At 2022 SAG Awards In Suits!

Talk about an epic reunion! Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunited at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday and channeled their iconic characters from the 1997 film "Romy And Michele's High School Reunion." The actresses played homage to their characters by matching in tailored pantsuits. Lisa wore a sparkling pink suit in honor of Michele's pink dress, and Mira wore a blue suit, giving a nod to Romy's metallic blue dress. The pair starred in the iconic comedy film where two inseparable friends hit the road for their 10-year high school reunion, so fittingly they presented the award for best ensemble in a comedy series in dapper suits.

