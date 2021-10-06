Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Lisa Barlow Slams Whitney Rose's Accusations Of Sabotaging LGBTQ+ Event On 'RHOSLC': 'It's Hurtful'

CLIP10/06/21
Also available on the nbc app

Lisa Barlow is setting the record straight! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the business mogul breaks down the latest drama ensuing on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" with hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco. Lisa slams Whitney Rose's accusations of "sabotaging" mutual pal Angie Harrington's LGBTQ+ charity event and explains why it was hard to watch back. Lisa also explains why she's still supporting Jen Shah amid her fraud scandal.

Appearing:
Tags: lisa barlow, housewives, Bravo
S2021 E019 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.