Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Festivities Begin With Family Dinner In Italy
CLIP 05/20/22
Main Content
Lisa Barlow is setting the record straight! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the business mogul breaks down the latest drama ensuing on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" with hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco. Lisa slams Whitney Rose's accusations of "sabotaging" mutual pal Angie Harrington's LGBTQ+ charity event and explains why it was hard to watch back. Lisa also explains why she's still supporting Jen Shah amid her fraud scandal.