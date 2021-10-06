Also available on the nbc app

Lisa Barlow is setting the record straight! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the business mogul breaks down the latest drama ensuing on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" with hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco. Lisa slams Whitney Rose's accusations of "sabotaging" mutual pal Angie Harrington's LGBTQ+ charity event and explains why it was hard to watch back. Lisa also explains why she's still supporting Jen Shah amid her fraud scandal.

