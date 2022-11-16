Lisa Barlow is keeping things real! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," Lisa breaks down all the drama going down on this season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," including Angie Harrington's husband creating a fake Instagram to troll her. Lisa calls her relationship with Heather Gay "complicated" and reveals where she stands with Meredith Marks. Plus, she calls out Jen Shah for being nasty online and reveals if she thinks she'll return amid her legal scandal.

