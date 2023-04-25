Main Content

Lionel Richie Cried When He Saw Sofia Richie In Her Wedding Dress: ‘She Was Gorgeous’

CLIP04/24/23

Lionel Richie is one proud father! The Grammy winner gushed over his “baby girl” Sofia Richie while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and revealed his first reaction when he saw her in her wedding dress. “Cried. You know me, I’m a feeler. And then she made a mistake of looking up and she said, ‘I love you dad’ and I cried some more,” he said. “She was gorgeous, she was beautiful and more importantly she was happy.” The singer also gushed over his new son-in-law Elliot Grainge. “American Idol” in on ABC Sunday & Monday nights at 8/7c.

