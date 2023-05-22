Main Content

Lionel Richie Crashes 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi's Interview With Sage Advice

CLIP05/22/23

Iam Tongi's music career is already off to a superstar start! The "American Idol" winner shared with Access Hollywood after Sunday's finale how he was processing the big news and he got a little help from judge Lionel Richie, who crashed the interview with some friendly wisdom. Iam also reflected on what he thinks his late dad would say about his "Idol" run and tells Access that he feels like he's "dreaming" after being crowned the Season 21 champ.

