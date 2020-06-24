Also available on the nbc app

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles ahead of the highly anticipated release of “Hamilton” on Disney+. Lin explained that he never expected the long-lasting success of his hit Broadway musical after working on it for five years. The composer also shared the sweet story of how his two children reacted to seeing “Hamilton” for the first time. “[My oldest] saw the show for the first time last year when I did it in Puerto Rico and he said, ‘I was very sad when you died but I knew it was pretend,’” Lin said. “The little one is a dancer so he just, we were watching the screening at home, and ‘My Shots’ started, and he stopped watching and just started dancing around the room.” “Hamilton” will begin streaming on Disney+ on July 3.

