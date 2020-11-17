Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Lin-Manuel Miranda Recalls His & Wife Vanessa's First Date

CLIP11/16/20
Also available on the nbc app

Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in HBO's "His Dark Materials," which is based on a series of fantasy novels that he and his wife of ten years, Vanessa, love equally! "We were falling in love with this story while we were falling in love with each other," he told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. The Tony winner also recalled how he and Vanessa bonded over other pieces of pop culture at the beginning of their romance. "His Dark Materials" Season 2 debuts Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, lin-manuel miranda, relationship, marriage, theater, hamilton, his dark materials, TV
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.