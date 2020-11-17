Also available on the nbc app

Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in HBO's "His Dark Materials," which is based on a series of fantasy novels that he and his wife of ten years, Vanessa, love equally! "We were falling in love with this story while we were falling in love with each other," he told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. The Tony winner also recalled how he and Vanessa bonded over other pieces of pop culture at the beginning of their romance. "His Dark Materials" Season 2 debuts Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

