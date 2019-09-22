Lin-Manuel Miranda Knows Everything That Happens In 'Frozen 2': 'I Worked All My Disney Connections'

Also available on the NBC app

Lin-Manuel Miranda has the inside scoop on "Frozen 2"! The "His Dark Materials" actor, who produced the Emmy-nominated limited series "Fosse/Verdon," revealed to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez that he used his Disney connections to find out "everything" about the highly-anticipated sequel, of which details about have been under lock and key. "It's dope," he said, adding that fans who grew up with the original movie won't be disappointed by the follow-up. Lin-Manuel also dished on hectic schedule shooting "His Dark Materials" and whether he and wife Vanessa have a third child on the brain.

Appearing: