Also available on the NBC app

John Krasinski had the best surprise for a "Hamilton" fan! The actor orchestrated a special treat for 9-year-old Aubrey on his YouTube show "Some Good News" when he brought Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original cast back together for a virtual performance on Zoom. John's wife, Emily Blunt, also joined in on the fun to deliver the exciting news to the young girl, who was unable to attend the musical in Jacksonville, Florida, due to social distancing guidelines caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing: