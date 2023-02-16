Main Content

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Confesses 'Nobody Knew The Depths' Of Chester Bennington's Depression

CLIP02/16/23

Mike Shinoda is opening up about losing his Linkin Park bandmate, Chester Bennington. The musician died by suicide in 2017 and just months before his passing, the 41-year-old opened up about his battle with depression. On Wednesday, Mike got candid about the death his friend during an honest conversation on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," revealing that those close to Chester were not aware just how severe his depression had been. "Nobody knew the depths of it," Mike told Howard.

