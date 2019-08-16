Also available on the nbc app

The legal drama surrounding the Chrisley family has taken a sharp turn. One day after "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley pleaded not guilty to 12 federal charges on tax evasion and fraud, news broke that Todd's eldest daughter Lindsie had accused him of trying to extort her with her own sex tape. Lindsie, who's currently estranged from the family, filed a police report in Georgia last month claiming brother Chase Chrisley purchased a sex tape of hers. In the report, Lindsie alleges both Chase and Todd threatened to release the tape, reportedly if she didn't lie about a certain "incident." In response, Todd called his daughter's allegations "a complete lie" and outed who he claims are two of Lindsie's alleged lovers, Bachelor Nation stars Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

