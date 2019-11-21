Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage With Husband Will Campbell

Also available on the NBC app

Lindsie Chrisley is sharing her truth. The "Chrisley Knows Best" alum opened up about her past miscarriage on an episode of the "Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley" podcast with Monica The Medium. The reality star confirmed she lost a child with husband Will Campbell following the birth of their son Jackson in 2012. But when the medium suggested the baby was a girl, Lindsie admitted she never found out the child's sex.

