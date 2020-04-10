Also available on the nbc app

Lindsie Chrisley still has her family's back. The former reality star publicly defended her estranged father on Instagram after a troll joked about his coronavirus diagnosis in her DMs. "The audacity of some people blows my mind," she posted along with a screenshot of the message seemingly celebrating her dad's illness. "This is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with similar messages and I'm not here for it. Get right or get off my page." Lindsie has had a strained relationship with Todd since quitting their hit TV show "Chrisley Knows Best" in 2017. Meanwhile, the outspoken patriarch revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on a recent episode of his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions."

