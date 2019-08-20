Also available on the nbc app

As "Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie are facing 12 federal counts of tax evasion, Todd is also being accused by his eldest daughter Lindsie of extorting her with her own sex tape. In a new interview, Lindsie broke her silence on the claim. When asked what was going on behind-the-scenes with the Chrisley family to cause such public turmoil, Lindsie said, "I think that when you care more about the public's opinion, nothing is off-limits." She also said she had "reason to believe" that her father's alleged extortion was connected to the family's current legal situation. "This isn't something she brought on," Ghanayem said. "This is something that they focused on her in order to take the focus off of themselves." Todd has denied Lindsie's accusation and has maintained his innocence amid his and his wife's tax evasion charges.

