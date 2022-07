Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out. The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to break her silence after her estranged father Todd and stepmother Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. "Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support," the post reads in part.

