Lindsey Vonn is an inspiration when it comes to self-love! Back in October, the athlete shared a powerful Instagram message about body positivity alongside a series of swimsuit photos. "I was so nervous writing that post, and I just had this overwhelming flood of positive feedback and trying to be comfortable with myself for a long time," she told All Access' Zuri Hall. "But it just felt really good to have that support, and hopefully kids believe in themselves and are confident in who they are." Lindsey and Cari Champion also talked about gearing up to co-host the first-ever Sports Illustrated Awards, which will honor LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes and more. The SI Awards will stream live from Las Vegas on Dec. 19 at SportsIllustratedAwards.com.

