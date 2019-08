Also available on the NBC app

Lindsey Vonn is enjoying life after retiring from skiing! The 3-time Olympic medalist stopped by Access Live to dish about what she's been up to since saying goodbye to competing. Lindsey also opened up about the need for equal pay between men and women athletes. Plus, the athlete explains why the U.S. women's national soccer team deserve way more money than they are getting paid for snagging the FIFA World Cup.

